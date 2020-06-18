Left Menu
Denmark will open to most European nations except Sweden, Portugal

Denmark will allow citizens from European countries with a low number of COVID-19 infections to enter the country from June 27, the Danish foreign ministry said on Thursday. European Union member states, non-EU countries in the open-border Schengen area such as Norway and also the United Kingdom, which is in neither grouping, will be individually assessed based on objective criteria, the ministry said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

European Union member states, non-EU countries in the open-border Schengen area such as Norway and also the United Kingdom, which is in neither grouping, will be individually assessed based on objective criteria, the ministry said. Looking at the number of current COVID-19 infections this would mean that borders would reopen to the United Kingdom and all EU and Schengen countries except Portugal and Sweden, Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup told reporters.

A country would be classified as 'open' if it has fewer than 20 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants per week, the ministry said. Denmark has already opened its borders to tourists from Iceland, Germany, and Norway.

Travelers will only be allowed to enter Denmark on condition that they book at least six nights' accommodation.

