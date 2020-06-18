Soccer-Villa captain Grealish charged after lockdown crash
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with multiple driving violations after being involved in a car crash during the COVID-19 lockdown in March, police said on Thursday. British media had reported that police had opened an investigation after the Villa midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident on March 29.
"A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision," West Midlands Police said in a statement https://west-midlands.police.uk/news/footballer-charged-over-collision. "Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, Mar. 29. An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot."
The 24-year-old is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Aug. 25 to answer the charges.
