49 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in Goa, tally reaches 705

With the detection of 49 fresh cases and 13 recoveries on Thursday, Goa now has 596 patients who are undergoing treatment, the official said. Apart from local infections, 70 persons, who had travelled to the state by road, train and flights, have also tested positive and were under treatment, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Forty-nine people tested coronavirus positive in Goa on Thursday, taking the state's COVID-19 case count to 705, an official said. As per the health department's data, the infection has spread to Raia and Curtorim areas in South Goa and Chimbel and Morlem towns of North Goa.

Of the 705 cases in the state, 313 have been reported from Mangor Hill area of Vasco town, which has been declared a containment zone. With the detection of 49 fresh cases and 13 recoveries on Thursday, Goa now has 596 patients who are undergoing treatment, the official said.

Apart from local infections, 70 persons, who had travelled to the state by road, train and flights, have also tested positive and were under treatment, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 705, new cases: 49, deaths: nil, discharged: 109, active cases 596, samples tested till date: 46,995.

