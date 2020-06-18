Left Menu
435 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal's total COVID-19 cases rose to 12,735 after 435 patients tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's total COVID-19 cases rose to 12,735 after 435 patients tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The state health department said that there were 5,216 active coronavirus cases. Twelve patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday taking the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state to 518.

With 468 patients discharged on Wednesday, the number of discharged patients has risen to 7,001. The patient discharge rate in the state now stands at 54.97 per cent. With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

