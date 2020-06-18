Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases

All of the 12 deaths "were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", the bulletin said. Of the fresh fatalities, eight were reported from Kolkata, two from Howrah and one each from Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 23:31 IST
12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, 435 new cases

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths "were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, eight were reported from Kolkata, two from Howrah and one each from Hooghly and South 24 Parganas districts, it said. A total of 435 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally to 12,735. Kolkata reported the highest single-day spike of 180 infections.

North 24 Parganas district registered 61 new cases, Howrah 57, South 24 Parganas 29, Darjeeling 18, 17 cases each were reported from Nadia and Malda and 13 from Jalpaiguri, the bulletin said. Eleven cases each were reported from Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, five from Birbhum, three each from Paschim and Purba Burdwan districts, and two each from Coochbehar and Murshidabad districts, it said.

At least 468 patients were discharged from hospitals after they tested negative for COVID-19, taking the rate of recovery to 54.97 per cent. So far, 7,001 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 9,315 samples have been tested in West Bengal. Till Thursday 3,70, 291 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. At least five patients at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital tested positive for the disease on Thursday and were shifted to different COVID-19 hospitals, health department sources said.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) conducted sanitisation drive at a market place in Muchipara area where five traders have tested positive for the contagion..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street oscillates amid COVID-19 spikes, muted data

Wall Street struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns against data that suggested the U.S. economy might not bounce back with quick, V-sha...

Lloyd's of London to pay for 'shameful' Atlantic slave trade role

The Lloyds of London insurance market apologized on Thursday for its shameful role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. As part of a global reassessment of...

Reluctance to free 'most dangerous' Taliban prisoners slows Afghan peace talks -sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...

43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains

A total of 48,382 migrant workers have been sent to their native places, said the Chandigarh State Administration on Thursday, including 38,749 migrants who have been accommodated by the Shramik special trains and 4,633 by bus. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020