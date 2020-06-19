Soccer-Three St Etienne players test positive for coronavirus

French Ligue 1 soccer club St Etienne said on Thursday five members of their staff, including three players, had tested positive for COVID-19. The club said in a statement the five people had been infected during France's national lockdown from March 17 to May 11, adding they are now isolated in their homes.

St Etienne, one on France's most successful clubs, said Friday's scheduled training session would go ahead. Among the "Big Five" European soccer nations, France is the only one to have ended its season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Paris St Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title.