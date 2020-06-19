Left Menu
California orders residents to wear face masks in 'most settings outside the home'

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 00:56 IST
California orders residents to wear face masks in 'most settings outside the home'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

California health officials on Thursday ordered residents to wear face masks in "most settings outside the home," saying the new rule was necessary because too many Californians were neglecting to cover their faces.

"Science shows that face coverings and masks work," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a written statement. "They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

