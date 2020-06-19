The World Health Organization hopes hundreds of millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine can be produced this year and 2 billion doses by the end of 2021, its chief scientist said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Britain will switch to the Apple and Google model for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, the government said.

* Russia has revised steeply higher, to nearly 500, the number of medical workers who have died after contracting COVID-19. * Slovenia will introduce an obligatory 14-day quarantine from Friday for most people coming from Serbia, Bosnia and Kosovo, the government said.

AMERICAS * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed the federal government's handling of the epidemic and said he was considering a quarantine for travellers from Florida.

* California ordered residents to wear masks at nearly all times outside the home. * The coronavirus is threatening to hamstring Mexico's fight against some of its most vicious drug gangs.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Indonesia's central bank came under pressure from lawmakers to escalate its response to the economic fallout, even as it cut its benchmark interest rate to a two-year low.

* Beijing has brought its latest coronavirus outbreak under control, a Chinese medical expert said. * China has found the trading sections for meat and seafood in Beijing's wholesale food market to be severely contaminated with the new coronavirus, officials said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Madagascar has announced a stimulus package offering close to a million small businesses secure loans at below market rates.

* The new coronavirus pandemic hit Cape Town much earlier than previously assumed, a senior health official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Large multi-country trials of the combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir to treat COVID-19 have recruited thousands of patients and the WHO is now looking at interim data, the UN agency's chief scientist said. * The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy up-front doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters.

* Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia in an Italian study. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Global stocks drifted lower as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some U.S. states and China dimmed hopes of a swift world economic comeback from the pandemic. * A second wave of COVID-19 and another round of sweeping lockdowns could have a "very serious" impact on the Canadian economy and must be avoided, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said.

* South Africa's bad debts could hit 10% of bank lending this year, its banking association director said. * The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the pace of decline has stalled amid a second wave of layoffs.

* Colombia's economy contracted 20.06% in April versus the same month last year, its largest fall on record, the government's statistics agency said.