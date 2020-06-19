Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in two months

The central European country has since May been relaxing lockdown rules, with more easing planned from Monday. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the jump was caused by more cases in eastern localities, which have been identified as a hotbed, together with the capital Prague.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:07 IST
Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in two months

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the rise exceeding 100 for only the third time since mid-April.

The number of new cases was 118 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21. The central European country has since May been relaxing lockdown rules, with more easing planned from Monday.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the jump was caused by more cases in eastern localities, which have been identified as a hotbed, together with the capital Prague. He said a number of cases were found in a senior home.

"To these localities, the relaxation of measures planned for June 22 won't apply, visits to medical and social facilities will be limited and compulsory testing of staff will be reinstated," Vojtech said on his Twitter account. The government has been focusing lately on localised measures rather than nationwide bans to contain the virus.

The Czech Republic had reported 10,283 cases as of Friday morning, of which almost three quarters have recovered. Its death toll of 334 is a fraction of those seen in western European neighbours.

** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bBIr2U

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBG (Building Blocks Group) Resumes its Operations Following the Guidelines Issued by the Government of Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirAdhering to the guidelines by Telangana Government, Building Blocks Group BBG, South Indias fastest growing plotted development developer real estate has resumed its operations in both Telangana Andhra P...

Zimbabwe: WHO welcomes trial results of 'dexamethasone' which reduces risk of death

The World Health Organisation WHO has welcomed initial trial results that show dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication reduces the risk of death of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and oxygen support, according to a news report by 26...

Japan's economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

The roller coasters are back running in Tokyo but with requests to not scream. Restaurants are offering more take-out and outdoor seating. Major retailer Uniqlos new cool and dry mask, three for 990 yen 9, sold out Friday shortly after it w...

Ban Chinese app TikTok in India: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday called for a ban on TikTok to impact China economically, saying 15 crore Indians use the Chinese app due to which the neighbouring country makes crores in profit. His comments come after 20 Indian Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020