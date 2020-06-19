Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in two months

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the rise exceeding 100 for only the third time since mid-April.

The number of new cases was 118 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21. The central European country has since May been relaxing lockdown rules, with more easing planned from Monday.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the jump was caused by more cases in eastern localities, which have been identified as a hotbed, together with the capital Prague. He said a number of cases were found in a senior home.

"To these localities, the relaxation of measures planned for June 22 won't apply, visits to medical and social facilities will be limited and compulsory testing of staff will be reinstated," Vojtech said on his Twitter account. The government has been focusing lately on localised measures rather than nationwide bans to contain the virus.

The Czech Republic had reported 10,283 cases as of Friday morning, of which almost three quarters have recovered. Its death toll of 334 is a fraction of those seen in western European neighbours.

