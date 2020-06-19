Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar buses get private pods to lower coronavirus risk

A travel company in Myanmar has modified a dozen of its long-distance buses to make private pods for passengers in a bid to ease fears about coronavirus infection. JJ Express has built mini cabins with aluminium panels and a door around single seats either side of a central aisle, cutting the capacity of each bus by half.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:09 IST
Myanmar buses get private pods to lower coronavirus risk

A travel company in Myanmar has modified a dozen of its long-distance buses to make private pods for passengers in a bid to ease fears about coronavirus infection.

JJ Express has built mini cabins with aluminium panels and a door around single seats either side of a central aisle, cutting the capacity of each bus by half. The company said it had also overhauled the air conditioning system and installed disinfection filters.

"We realise that the change in travel norms is inevitable," company manager Kyawt Kyawt Thet said. "As a result, we believe that we will gain trust from the customers and we will be able to sustain it well in the future."

The company said it had retrofitted 12 of its 50 interstate buses, and may modify more if there is demand. Passengers now pay about $20 for each journey, 20% higher than the standard bus.

"We didn't dare travel during the COVID-19. We didn't feel safe when two people sat close to each other on the twin seat," said one customer, Ko Kai, who regularly makes the 10-hour, 650 km (400-mile) trip between Yangon and Shan State. "Now, we feel safer sitting in this private chamber, it's much more comfortable," he added, speaking through a mask.

Myanmar has confirmed 286 coronavirus cases and six deaths. On Friday it reported 23 new infections, all found in quarantine among deportees from Thailand.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBG (Building Blocks Group) Resumes its Operations Following the Guidelines Issued by the Government of Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoirAdhering to the guidelines by Telangana Government, Building Blocks Group BBG, South Indias fastest growing plotted development developer real estate has resumed its operations in both Telangana Andhra P...

Zimbabwe: WHO welcomes trial results of 'dexamethasone' which reduces risk of death

The World Health Organisation WHO has welcomed initial trial results that show dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory medication reduces the risk of death of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and oxygen support, according to a news report by 26...

Japan's economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

The roller coasters are back running in Tokyo but with requests to not scream. Restaurants are offering more take-out and outdoor seating. Major retailer Uniqlos new cool and dry mask, three for 990 yen 9, sold out Friday shortly after it w...

Ban Chinese app TikTok in India: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday called for a ban on TikTok to impact China economically, saying 15 crore Indians use the Chinese app due to which the neighbouring country makes crores in profit. His comments come after 20 Indian Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020