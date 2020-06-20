FACTBOX-Ireland's phased plan to ease coronavirus lockdown

Ireland has further accelerated its plan for gradually reopening the economy over the coming weeks, speeding the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

These are the measures planned in each of the remaining phases of the plan. Phase 3: From June 29

- All domestic travel restrictions lifted - Cafes and restaurants can open with social distancing and strict cleaning in operation. Bars can operate as restaurants where possible

- Places of worship, hairdressers, gyms, hotels and cinemas to reopen. All sporting activities can resume - Gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors are allowed

Phase 4: From July 20 - All remaining businesses should be able to open, including bars and nightclubs

