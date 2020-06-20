Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle COVID-19 fallout

He added about 29,500 employees in France were working on average about 30% shorter weeks. Sources told Reuters in May that Europe's largest aerospace group was exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of "deep" job cuts as it braced for a prolonged coronavirus crisis after furloughing thousands of workers.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-06-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 03:22 IST
Airbus extends furloughs in UK, Spain in latest effort to tackle COVID-19 fallout

European planemaker Airbus SE said on Friday it is extending furlough programs for 5,300 of its employees in Spain and the United Kingdom in its latest effort to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This will be effective from 20th May till 30th September and affects all Airbus Operations SL employees in Spain (with some exceptions), which means around 3,100 employees", an Airbus spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement "Airbus Helicopters and Airbus DS employees in Spain are not impacted", the spokesman said.

In the United Kingdom, the period of furlough for about 2,200 Airbus workers will start on July 20 and end on Aug. 9, the statement said. "In France, all employees of the commercial aircraft division are in some way affected", the spokesman said. He added about 29,500 employees in France were working on average about 30% shorter weeks.

Sources told Reuters in May that Europe's largest aerospace group was exploring restructuring plans involving the possibility of "deep" job cuts as it braced for a prolonged coronavirus crisis after furloughing thousands of workers. The company had told senior staff it must be "resized" in plans to be set out around end-June. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a global airline crisis, with carriers and suppliers pleading for help.

Earlier this month, France unveiled what it described as a 15-billion-euro ($16.76 billion) support package for its aerospace industry, saying huge numbers of jobs were at stake amid a slump in air travel demand due to the coronavirus. The total included 7 billion euros of aid already announced for Air France and acceleration of existing orders for Airbus tankers and other military kits, the French government said.

($1 = 0.8949 euros)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamic...

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the presidents vow to abolish dozens of ...

China's top legislative body drafts national security law for Hong Kong

Chinas top legislative body has begun drafting a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territorys legal and political institutions. A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong ...

Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. IndianArmedForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020