UPDATE 1-Costa Rica halts reopening as coronavirus infections keep rising

Costa Rica's government will halt reopening the country's economy due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over recent days, a senior official said on Friday.

"These are not numbers to think that nothing is wrong and that we can continue with the reopening," Health Minister Daniel Salas told reporters during a news conference, referring to the uptick in the numbers. Over the last 24 hours, Costa Rica has registered a record 119 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,058. Twelve people have died from the highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus.

"Stores and shopping malls, beaches, churches and other activities will have to wait until we have a sustained decrease in cases," said Salas. Costa Rica's national soccer league is also suspended "until further notice," he added.