Uttarakhand CM's physician tests positive for COVID-19
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:06 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's physician Dr NS Bisht tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. State health secretary Amit Negi told ANI that after Dr Bisht's report, the concerned authorities are conducting contact-tracing.
Yesterday, four doctors along with 17 medical staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in Doon Hospital. According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 2,177 cases including 718 active cases, 1,433 recoveries and 26 deaths so far. (ANI)
