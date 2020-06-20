Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79 - RKI

The reproduction of rate of the novel coronavirus in Germany has jumped to 1.79, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Saturday, far above what is needed to contain the outbreak over the longer term.

The rate, published in RKI's daily situation report, compares with a value 1.06 on Friday.

A reproduction rate, or 'R', of 1.79 means that 100 people who contracted the virus infect, on average, 179 other people. A reproduction of less than 1 is needed to gradually contain the disease.