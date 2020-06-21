UK PM Johnson to announce new 'one metre plus' social distancing rule - Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:53 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one metre plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Saturday. The announcement, to be made on Tuesday, will apply to all venues including offices, schools and pubs, the paper reported, adding that it will take effect from July 4.
The move will allow people to remain a metre away from others if they take additional measures to protect themselves, such as wearing a mask, according to the report. Earlier on Saturday, culture minister Oliver Dowden said that Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England.
