Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loss of smell, taste symptoms can help quarantining potential COVID-19 patients: Study

COVID-19 could be suspected when patients report severe reduction of taste and smell in the absence of nasal obstruction, according to a study which says the findings can help general physicians identify and quarantine potential infected individuals before confirmation of diagnosis.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:59 IST
Loss of smell, taste symptoms can help quarantining potential COVID-19 patients: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

COVID-19 could be suspected when patients report severe reduction of taste and smell in the absence of nasal obstruction, according to a study which says the findings can help general physicians identify and quarantine potential infected individuals before confirmation of diagnosis. In the study, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery, scientists surveyed 204 COVID-19 patients and found that taste reduction was present in 55 per cent of them, whereas smell reduction was observed in about 41 per cent of the people.

Based on the results of the survey, the researchers, including those from Humanitas University in Italy, said the reduction of taste and/or smell may be a frequent and early symptom of COVID-19. The telephone survey study investigated patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from March 5 to March 23, 2020, who were hospitalised or discharged from a medical centre. It said the patients who were unable to answer -- intubated, receiving noninvasive ventilation, or deceased, or unreachable by telephone -- were excluded from the study. "Of 359 consecutive patients, 204 fulfilled the inclusion criteria, 76 were unable to answer, 76 were unreachable by telephone, and three refused," the scientists noted in the study.

The study said 116 patients reported reduction of taste and/or smell, while 113 participants noted they had taste reduction and 85 with smell reduction. "Severe reduction of taste was present in 81 patients (39.7 per cent), and severe reduction of smell was present in 72 patients (35.3 per cent)," the scientists noted in the study. They said only 12 patients with severe taste reduction, and 12 patients with severe smell reduction reported severe nasal obstruction. The researchers said severe reduction of taste and smell was more prevalent in female patients than in male patients, and in middle aged individuals more than in young people.

"Our results showed a significant difference between reduction of taste and/or smell compared with the other sinonasal manifestations," the study noted. Citing the limitations of the study, the scientists said the symptoms were self-reported, adding that further research involving more objective assessment of the patients for loss of smell and taste sensations may help validate the current findings.

From the research, they believe general practitioners may play a major role in identifying potential COVID-19 cases at an early stage when taste or smell alterations manifest, and in suggesting quarantine for such patients before confirmation or exclusion of the diagnosis..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...

‘Bulbbul’ exactly the film I was looking for post my debut: Tripti Dimri

After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in Bulbbul, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she w...

Environmentalist slams Oil India Limited for failure to extinguish fire at Baghjan's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Environmentalist Nirantar Gohain on Sunday slammed Oil India Limited for failing to extinguish the fire at Baghjans gas well number 5 in Tinsukia district of Assam. Even after 13 days, Oil India Limited has failed to overcome the fire at Ba...

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020