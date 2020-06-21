Chandigarh COVID-19 tally reaches 404

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh has reached 404. "The cases include 82 active cases, 6 deaths and 316 cured cases," the Chandigarh Health Department said in a release.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 13,254. The COVID-19 count includes 1,69,451 active cases, while 2,27,756 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)