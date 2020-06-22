MP Governor Tandon's condition improving but still on ventilator support: Official
The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving, but he is still on ventilator support, a hospital official said on Monday. However, he is still on supportive ventilation, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.
The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is improving, but he is still on ventilator support, a hospital official said on Monday. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.
The MP governor's kidney and liver functions are stable. However, he is still on supportive ventilation, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. "Tandon's condition is on an improving trend but he still has lung problem. We are working on it," Kapoor said.
