Singapore reports 218 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Singapore has reported 218 fresh cases of coronavirus, all of whom are foreign nationals staying in dormitories, taking the total number of infections in the country to 42,313, the health ministry said on Monday. There were 217 cases of foreign workers living in dormitories while the one case in the community is also a foreigner on work pass here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

While the number of coronavirus patients recovering from the contagious disease is increasing, the viral infection has claimed the lives of 26 people till now. "Till now 34,932 patients have fully recovered from the disease. Only one patient remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU)," said the ministry.

The number of patients in the ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32. A total of 179 cases remain in hospital, while 6,948 are recuperating in community facilities, the ministry said.

Globally, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 468,484 people and infected 8,963,253 others, according to Johns Hopkins University.