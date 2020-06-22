Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recovery

Poland's prime minister sees fast economic recoveryReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-06-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:21 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he expects the country's economy to recover quickly from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. "We have a chance for a V-shaped recovery," Morawiecki told a conference.
Poles will vote on Sunday in the first round of the presidential election, in which incumbent Andrzej Duda, and ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, is facing an increasingly tight race.
