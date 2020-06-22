Left Menu
Discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in Bengal better than national avg: Home secy

West Bengal, with close to 60 per cent discharge rate of COVID-19 patients, has bettered the national average of 55 per cent, state Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.

West Bengal, with close to 60 per cent discharge rate of COVID-19 patients, has bettered the national average of 55 per cent, state Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday. Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, he said the situation would improve further, if people continue to abide by safety protocol.

"The discharge rate (in West Bengal) is close to 60 per cent which is more than the national percentage of 55.48 per cent," he said, stressing on the need to maintain social distancing norms and proper sanitisation. "If we continue to maintain the safety norms, avoid gatherings and wear masks, the situation will further change for better," he added.

Altogether 8,297 people in West Bengal have been released from hospitals until Sunday, following their recovery, taking the discharge rate to 59.49 per cent. The home secretary also said that active coronavirus cases in the state have been on the decline.

"Active cases in the state have been showing a downward trend. As on Monday, there are around 5,000 active patients. This is a very positive sign," he added. According to the latest state health bulletin, there are 5,093 active cases in Bengal.

Talking about sample tests for COVID-19, Bandyopadhyay said the everyday average of such clinical examinations has reached 10,000-mark. "The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal has crossed four lakh, and we are witnessing a consistent average of 10,000 tests in the state," he said.

As many as 13,945 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengal till Sunday..

