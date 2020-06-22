Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India

Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until mid-May to reach 4.5 million cases.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:13 IST
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million as outbreak surges in Brazil, India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Global cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks, according to a Reuters tally.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took until mid-May to reach 4.5 million cases. It has taken just five weeks to double to 9 million cases, the tally shows. The United States leads the world with the highest number of infections, at about 2.2 million or 25% of all reported cases.

The tally shows the disease is spreading fastest in Latin America, which now accounts for 23% of all cases. Brazil has the second most cases behind the United States, and India is on track to overtake Russia as the third most affected country by cases.

The number of global infections continues to rise at a rate of around 1%-2% a day since the beginning of June, even as many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures. On Friday, global cases rose by a record 176,000 in a day, according to the tally, when Brazil reported over 54,000 cases in a single day, the most of any country throughout the pandemic.

Global deaths stand at over 464,000 and have doubled in seven weeks. The crisis is deepening in Brazil where the death toll is over 50,000, widespread testing is absent, and the country is still without a permanent health minister.

In the United States, which has about 120,000 deaths, cases are rising again after declining for more than a month and wearing a mask is not mandatory in most states. China is also trying to contain a fresh outbreak in Beijing, where it asserts it has a capacity to test over 1 million people a day in the city alone.

On its best day, the United States tested over 594,000 people nationwide but often tests fewer than half a million a day. Even in Germany, a country seen as successful in curbing the virus and limiting deaths, infection rates are rising above the level needed for long-term containment. Australia is also battling a spike in cases in Victoria where other states have seen few if any, new cases in weeks.

Still there are bright spots such as Spain reopening its borders, death rates plunging in the former hot spot of Italy, and Greece welcoming a return of foreign tourists. Just under half of all reported cases have recovered, though the number is likely higher as some countries do not report the statistic.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM tests negative for COVID-19; 2,710 new cases reported

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said here on Monday. As many as 2,710 people tested positive for the virus today, which is the single day highest increase, taking t...

Gunmen kill 5, including 2 prosecutors, in Afghan capital

Gunmen opened fire at a car belonging to the Afghan attorney generals office on Monday, killing all five people inside, including two prosecutors, an official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the capital, Ka...

MSMEs urge Centre to widen coverage of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

A consortium of 25 MSME associations has urged the government to widen coverage of the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme and classify distressed units as fully dead, near dead, critically injured, minor impacted and no ...

Visva-Bharati university exams postponed

The Visva-Bharati University on Monday decided to postpone all examinations till further orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notification said. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by heads of different bhavanas departments, unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020