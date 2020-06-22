WHO marks increase in infections among young in U.S.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:36 IST
There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in a number of U.S. states, with more among young people, the World Health Organization's Mike Ryan said on Monday.
"What is clear is that the increase is not entirely explained through increased testing. There is some evidence of increasing hospitalization," he told an online briefing.
