COVID-19 death rises to 15 in Odisha, tally climbs to 5,303

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 15 after a man from Ganjam succumbed to the disease while 143 more people tested positive, taking the states tally to 5,303, a Health department official said on Monday. The state also recorded 143 patients recovering from the disease, taking the total number of cured cases to 3,863, which is 72.84 of the total 5,303 positive cases in Odisha.

"... a 46-year-old COVID-19 positive male of Ganjam district passed away while under treatment in hospital for COVID pneumonia," a statement issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient of Mayurbhanj district, who was suffering from cancer of the oesophagus, also died.

"But the reason of his death was post-operative complications following cancer surgery," the official said. The number of COVID-19 patients who died due to some other reason also increased to six in the state, the official said.

Of the 143 fresh positive cases, 137 are from different quarantine centres where returnees are lodged for preliminary observation, he said, adding that two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have also tested positive for the disease. Contact-tracing and follow-up action are underway, the official said.

Ganjam district topped the list of new infections with 32 cases, followed by Cuttack at 20, it added. A health department statement said that a total of 143 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from different hospitals after their recovery. Highest 18 patients from Gajapati were among the fresh recovery cases, followed by 15 each from Baragarh, Malkangiri and Puri, 12 from Balangir and 10 from Cuttack.

With new positive cases, fresh recoveries and one death, the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,419, the official said. The state on Sunday conducted 3,458 samples, taking the total COVID-19 tests to 2,27,861, he said.

An official statement released by the Information and Public Relations department said that at least 1401 Odia people stranded in different parts of the country returned to Odisha on Monday. So far, 5,73,672 people have returned to the state since May 3, the official said. The returnees are being put in quarantine in 16,823 temporary medical centres or camps set up in 6,798 gram panchayats of the state.

In all these centres, 7,67,673 beds have been arranged to provide COVID-19 health services in rural areas..