Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to reporters after talks in Berlin, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they were confident that a deal on the European Recovery Fund could be reached soon, ideally at an EU summit next month.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:04 IST
France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after talks in Berlin, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they were confident that a deal on the European Recovery Fund could be reached soon, ideally at an EU summit next month. "It's time to decide, we have everything on the table to support our economies and the quicker the better," Le Maire said.

"Having strong economies in the single market is of course an advantage for all the members of the EU," Le Maire added. Le Maire said Germany and France both agreed that the European Recovery Fund should pay out the proposed funds of at least 500 billion euros from 2020 until 2022 - and not until 2024 as suggested by some member states.

Scholz and Le Maire also discussed how to rescue stalled negotiations on global corporate taxation and international tax rules for big digital companies after the United States quit talks and stoked fears of a new trade war. Nearly 140 countries are involved in the talks organized by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the first major rewrite of global tax rules in a generation to bring them up to date for the digital era.

Scholz said he was confident an OECD agreement could be reached by the end of the year despite Washington's announcement it would pull out of negotiations on a global digital services tax. Le Maire said it was now up to the United States to explain why Washington was the only country not supporting the OECD's joint proposal.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

YSRC MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in AP

An MLA of the ruling YSR Congress on Monday tested positive for coronavirus in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This is the first such case in the state where a legislator contracted the virus.His personal security officer also was ...

2016 honour killing case: Madras HC acquits woman's father, commutes death sentence of five

The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a death row convict and commuted the capital punishment of five others to life imprisonment in a 2016 honour killing in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu,where a Dalit man was hacked to death in broad ...

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020