302 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.

The state has 2,966 active cases. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 11,910 after 313 patients recovered from the disease on Monday. According to the state Health Department, 709,592 samples have been tested and 691,507 have tested negative for COVID-19. The results of 2,853 samples are awaited.

India's COVID-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday with an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths. (ANI)

