FACTBOX-What can England now do? UK PM Johnson unveils easing of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled on Tuesday a significant easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England, saying pubs, restaurants, and bars can reopen from July 4 and people can meet more friends and family. Following are the main measures the prime minister announced:

-- Where it is not possible to stay 2 meters apart, people are advised to keep to a social distance of "1 meter plus" with the plus referring to other mitigations, such as installing screens, facing away from each other, putting up hand-washing facilities and wearing masks on public transport. -- The advice for gatherings indoors, which includes visits to pubs, restaurants or holidays in paid accommodation, is that one household can meet one other household at a time, including staying overnight, while observing social distancing. There is no limit on the size of those households and no exclusivity. Different households can mix at different times.

-- Outdoors, people can congregate in a park or garden in a group of up to six people drawn from up to six different households while observing social distancing. Two households of any size can also meet outdoors - e.g. for two large families or households, there would be no limit on the size of that gathering.

CAN OPEN IF COVID SECURE:

Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses Places of Worship

Libraries Community Centres

Restaurants, cafes and workplace canteens Bars

Pubs Cinemas

Bingo Halls Theatres and concert halls [guidance dictates no live performances]

Museums and galleries Hair salons and barbers

Outdoor playgrounds Outdoor gyms

Funfairs, theme parks and adventure parks and activities Amusement arcades

Outdoor skating rinks Other indoor leisure centers or facilities, including indoor games, recreation and entertainment venues

Social clubs Model villages

Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centers and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction

REMAIN CLOSED

Nightclubs Casinos

Bowling alleys and indoor skating rinks Indoor play areas including soft-play

Spas Nail bars and beauty salons

Massage, tattoo, and piercing parlors Indoor fitness and dance studios, and indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities

Swimming pools and water parks Exhibition or Conference Centres - where they are to be used for exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for that venue.

WARNING - If the virus threatens to run out of control, the government says it would not hesitate to reverse some or all of the measures.