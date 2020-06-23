Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

"We have always been a unit that advocates strongly not only for our patients but also for their families and we have continued to push for their presence at patients' bedsides," said Carlos Romero, head of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Latin America is now the epicenter of the pandemic and Chile is one of its hardest-hit nations, with cases leaping by several thousands daily and confirmed deaths nearing 5,000.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:30 IST
Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her father's gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.

Doctors in the Chilean capital of Santiago fought for weeks to save 76-year-old Don Jaime from the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic, but last week recognized they would lose the battle and invited his family into the hospital to say goodbye. Around the world, a need to slow the spread of the highly-contagious virus in hospitals has been placed above providing patients with the comfort of being with their families at the end of their lives.

One of the greatest cruelties of an illness that has killed almost half a million people worldwide, is that many have died alone, lucky to bid a digital goodbye via a computer tablet or phone. Medical chiefs at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago decided, however, to allow family visits and, wherever possible, create a space for a final farewell.

Visitors are screened for the coronavirus and issued with the same protective equipment used by medics, before being guided into the sealed glass rooms where COVID-19 patients are housed. So far, the hospital's ICU has avoided any cases of contagion among its staff. "We have always been a unit that advocates strongly not only for our patients but also for their families and we have continued to push for their presence at patients' bedsides," said Carlos Romero, head of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

Latin America is now the epicenter of the pandemic and Chile is one of its hardest-hit nations, with cases leaping by several thousands daily and confirmed deaths nearing 5,000. Dr Romero's hospital is in the impoverished Independencia neighborhood, which has one of Santiago's highest caseloads and death rates.

Despite converting wards and bolstering critical care beds from 50 to 140 since the virus hit in March, the hospital's doctors warn that if patient numbers continue to climb, they will have no capacity to treat them. Dr Romero's specialism is in short supply in Chile, and he is just one of six overseeing the care of all his hospital's most critical patients.

Each day at noon, however, he telephones patients' families to update them, he told Reuters during a recent visit. "We want to know we have done everything to save a patient and if that's no longer possible, we stay by their side when the end comes, we ensure they aren't in pain, are calm, that their family is aware and, if possible, spends some time with them, even if just for a moment," he said.

Don Jaime has since passed away.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro bags infrastructure modernisation, digital transformation contract from E.ON

IT major Wipro Ltd on Tuesday said it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON. The financial details of the deal were not disc...

Oman to reopen malls, some businesses, factories from Wednesday

Oman will reopen malls and some businesses and industrial activities on Wednesday, the state news agency said on Tuesday.The businesses covered by the decision include real estate offices, travel agencies, maintenance businesses, and dry cl...

US work visa suspension may hurt Indian IT cos' margins, further drive local hiring, say analysts

The US move to suspend work visas like H-1B till year-end may hurt the Indian IT firms margins as they will have to resort to more expensive local hiring to replace Indians, according to analysts. A section of analysts thinks that Indian IT...

MP Governor Tandon's condition improving: Hospital

There is an improvement in the condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, a senior official of Medanta Hospital, where he is admitted to, said here on Tuesday. Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor, in a bulletin issued by the Medanta Hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020