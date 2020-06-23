Left Menu
Pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen as England eases social distancing

On Tuesday, he said with infection rates falling and little current threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, he could reopen swathes of the economy and try to get life in England back to something like normal. By relaxing the rule on social distancing from two metres to one metre-plus, with the 'plus' meaning measures like wearing masks and using protective screens, Johnson said many businesses could reopen from July 4.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:34 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy. In other signs of a gradual return to normal life, hairdressers will also open again, along with tourist attractions like theme parks, but nightclubs, indoor gyms and swimming pools will have to stay closed.

Johnson has been under pressure from businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, and from members of his governing Conservative Party to relax the lockdown, but until now he had resisted for fear of prompting a second wave. On Tuesday, he said with infection rates falling and little current threat of a second wave of COVID-19 cases, he could reopen swathes of the economy and try to get life in England back to something like normal.

By relaxing the rule on social distancing from two metres to one metre-plus, with the 'plus' meaning measures like wearing masks and using protective screens, Johnson said many businesses could reopen from July 4. "Today we can say that our long, national hibernation is beginning to come to an end," he told parliament.

"All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact." He encouraged people to return to England's pubs, but said they should act responsibly and that those enjoying the British tradition of a pint should give their names on arrival.

The changes will allow two households to meet in any setting and all schools will reopen in September, he said, adding that laws specifying social contact would be replaced with the new guidance. Business cautiously welcomed the measures. Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "We are still a long way from business as usual. Broader efforts to boost business and consumer confidence will still be needed to help firms trade their way out of this crisis."

Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19, but the number of cases has been steadily falling. Health officials on Monday reported just 15 new deaths, the lowest rise since mid-March. The daily tally of deaths peaked in April, when the toll exceeded 1,000 on nine days.

Johnson said not all restrictions could be lifted at once and people would need to stay vigilant. He cautioned that lockdown measures might need to be reintroduced if there were a second spike. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper, William James, Sarah Young, Paul Sandle and Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

