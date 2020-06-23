Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount early this year but avoided a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said, after the World Health Organization flagged "worrying increases" in coronavirus cases in Latin America. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on July 17-18 to haggle over a proposed economic stimulus plan and their next joint budget, a spokesman said, the first such in-person talks in months.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month. * The German economy is unlikely to face a second economic slump due to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Germany's council of economic advisors said.

* Spain's king and queen visited a Canary Islands beach on the first leg of a tour intended to help rescue the tourism-dependent economy. AMERICAS

* Canada's banking regulator kept the amount of capital the country's six biggest lenders must hold at a record-low 1% of risk-weighted assets, and said it was prepared to lower it further if needed. * Kentucky, New York and four other states face another possibly messy day of voting, as officials try to balance a crush of absentee mail ballots with a reduced number of in-person polling locations.

* A Brazilian judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public, according to a court decision, after the right-wing populist attended political rallies in the capital without any face covering. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing's mass testing will soon enter a "fast track", a senior municipal health official said, suggesting that COVID-19 screening in China's capital is about to gather pace. * Singapore will head to the polls on July 10 after its prime minister said he was satisfied a ballot could be held safely despite criticism that such a move might endanger voters.

* Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Korea's largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church. * Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, may convert two sports arenas into COVID-19 hospitals as existing facilities for patients with suspected and confirmed cases are nearly full, the city's healthcare chief said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25, the prime minister's media adviser said.

* Oman's ruler Haitham bin Tariq al-Said announced an emergency interest-free loan programme for businesses most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, state television reported. * Zambia's cabinet approved an 8 billion kwacha ($439 million) economic stimulus package financed through a COVID-19 bond, the presidency said.

* Saudi Arabia is to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the haj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times. * With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions, the Bank of Israel has turned to real-time data including cellphone tracking and electricity usage to make quick calls on the pandemic-hit economy.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Human clinical trials in Brazil for a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University started this weekend, sponsor Lemann Foundation said late on Monday.

* South African drug company Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, Chief Executive Stephen Saad told Reuters. * Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said it has received $71 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to scale up production of the company's devices that are used to administer its experimental COVID-19 vaccine into the skin.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stocks and risk currencies rallied on encouraging global economic data and assurances from U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S.-China trade deal remained "fully intact" after confusion over its fate had emerged.

* The German economy will shrink by 6.5% this year, the government's council of economic advisors said, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps. * Heightened uncertainty in India has led to a surge in currency in circulation as people hoard cash or park money in accessible deposits to safeguard themselves against salary cuts or job losses.

* A further slump in Iran's rial is "temporary", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said after the currency sank to its lowest value in decades.