Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Zulia state emerges as coronavirus hot spot

Earlier this month, 20 people diagnosed with coronavirus demanded to be released from forced quarantine at the University Hospital of Maracaibo, complaining about lack of food and running water. When staff refused, the patients said they were leaving anyway - and threatened to cough on or touch anyone who attempted to stop them, according to a doctor and a nurse with knowledge of the incident.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 24-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:46 IST
Venezuela's Zulia state emerges as coronavirus hot spot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Venezuela's western Zulia state has emerged as a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic as poorly supplied hospitals and chronic shortages of water and power make it difficult to prevent the disease from spreading. The government of President Nicolas Maduro has identified Zulia as an epicenter of the pandemic, with official statistics showing 590 cases and 10 deaths in the sweltering border state that shares a frontier with neighboring Colombia.

But opposition leaders have questioned the official figures, noting a lack of transparency in the reporting of cases and persecution of reporters, doctors and nurses who have contradicted the authorities. "There are more deaths from coronavirus than the regime is announcing," said Juan Pablo Guanipa, an opposition legislator who represents the state of Zulia. "The figures they are presenting are not credible."

Venezuela's information ministry and the Zulia government did not reply to requests for comment for this story. Officials say many of the cases originated in a sprawling food market that supplies much of Maracaibo, the Zulia state capital and Venezuela's second city. Known as the Maracaibo Flea Market, it has long been known for its overcrowding and poor sanitation.

Venezuela on Monday reported 4,048 cases of coronavirus and 35 associated deaths. In some cases, patients die of symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but their death certificates only refer to pneumonia or other ailments, according to two Zulia health workers.

The country no longer publishes epidemiological data, leaving no way to compare current death rates of pneumonia with those of previous years. Earlier this month, 20 people diagnosed with coronavirus demanded to be released from forced quarantine at the University Hospital of Maracaibo, complaining about lack of food and running water.

When staff refused, the patients said they were leaving anyway - and threatened to cough on or touch anyone who attempted to stop them, according to a doctor and a nurse with knowledge of the incident. Lacking protective equipment to prevent infection, the hospital staff had little choice but to let them out.

The hospital did not respond to a request for comment. "Medical staff make four dollars (per month). They're not going to risk getting sick for the little money that they make," said one doctor, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals.

Zulia has been among states hardest hit by Venezuela's crumbling power and water services, hampering efforts to maintain basic sanitation even in hospitals. Maduro says Venezuela has managed the outbreak better than other Latin American nations. He points to lower infection and death figures and insists that most cases can be traced to migrants returning from Colombia and Brazil.

But the Zulia state doctors' association on Sunday issued a statement denouncing insufficient hospital beds and supplies, limited use of face masks in public spaces, and the use of low-budget hotels to quarantine COVID-19 patients. "The hospital is totally contaminated. Nobody knows who has COVID-19 and who doesn't," said one health worker at the University Hospital of Maracaibo who asked not to be identified.

"Every floor is full of people, and they aren't doing anything about it."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...

India to withdraw 55 officials from its mission in Islamabad in next seven days

India will withdraw 55 of its officials working at its High Commission in Islamabad following a decision earlier in the day to reduce the staff by 50 per cent, said a source familiar with the development. ANI has learnt that it has been mut...

U.S. Republican lawmakers urge Trump to reconsider Germany troop reduction plan

A group of House of Representatives Republicans urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to reconsider his decision to cut the number of U.S. troops in Germany, saying their presence is the backbone of NATOs deterrent against Russian aggress...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020