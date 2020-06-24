Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 in Latin America

The virus also appears to be on the rise in Central America, where Guatemala on Tuesday recorded more than 700 new infections for the first time.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-06-2020 06:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 06:00 IST
Deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 in Latin America

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Latin America surpassed 100,000 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of registered deaths, while Mexico announced a record one-day total for new infections. In recent weeks Latin America has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic, with a spike in cases and deaths even as the tide of infection recedes elsewhere on the planet.

Mexico on Tuesday registered 6,288 new infections and 793 additional deaths from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 191,410 cases and 23,377 deaths. Mexico has been the worst hit-nation in the region after with Brazil, where a judge on Tuesday ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public after the right-wing populist attended political rallies without one in the middle of the world's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Brazil on Tuesday registered an additional 1,374 deaths from the virus and 39,436 new cases, pushing the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 52,000 people in in Latin America's biggest economy. More than 1.1 million have been infected. The virus also appears to be on the rise in Central America, where Guatemala on Tuesday recorded more than 700 new infections for the first time. Additional 35 deaths were registered in Guatemala, taking it deaths total to 582.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...

US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off

US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday spoke to Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and expressed his condolences over the demise of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakhs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020