Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patients
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults that tested positive for COVID-19. The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of 2021. Fulcrum said it had exclusively in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline PLC last year.Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:09 IST
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in high-risk hospitalized adults that tested positive for COVID-19.
The company expects to report topline data in the first quarter of 2021. Fulcrum said it had exclusively in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline PLC last year.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- COVID-19