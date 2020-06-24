Fulcrum Therapeutics begins trial of muscle disorder drug for COVID-19 patients

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday it has started the late-stage trial of its experimental muscle disorder drug, losmapimod, in adults hospitalized with COVID-19.

The company in-licensed losmapimod from GlaxoSmithKline Plc last year after the drug failed to prove more effective than placebo in a large clinical trial in 2015. [https://bwnews.pr/2VeJvn7 ] Fulcrum expects to report topline data in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The late-stage trial will assess the proportion of patients who die or experience respiratory failure by day 28, after receiving daily oral dose of losmapimod along with a standard of care for 14 days. Losmapimod is being tested by Fulcrum for the treatment of a muscle-wasting disorder called facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)