Iran's coronavirus death toll continues to resurge, nears 10,000

On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said the government was considering making it mandatory within days to wear masks in public places and covered spaces given the surge in the number of confirmed infections. Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to nearly 10,000 with 133 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, extending a reversal from a steady fall in daily numbers as the country has relaxed its lockdown. There were 2,531 new coronavirus infections reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 212,501, along with 9,996 deaths in all, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The daily death toll has regularly topped 100 in the past week for the first time in two months, mirroring a sharp rise in new infections since restrictions on movement began to be lifted in mid-April. Senior officials have regularly warned that restrictions will be reimposed if health regulations such as social distancing to stem the surge in infections are not observed.

In a sign of such concern, the Islamic Republic's official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday that Friday prayers at mosques will not resume in the capital Tehran this week despite an announcement last week that they would. On Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said the government was considering making it mandatory within days to wear masks in public places and covered spaces given the surge in the number of confirmed infections.

Iran has been the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

