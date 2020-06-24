Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-No positive COVID-19 tests for England ahead of West Indies series

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester. England will then host Pakistan in three tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting on July 30 but doubts remain over whether the tour can go ahead after the Pakistan Cricket Board said 10 of their players tested positive for the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:14 IST
Cricket-No positive COVID-19 tests for England ahead of West Indies series

England's 30-man training group for the upcoming three-test series against West Indies returned no positive tests for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1695094/official-statement-covid-19-tests that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been delayed in joining the squad after he had a precautionary test for COVID-19 when a member of his household felt unwell last weekend. The result of that test is expected to be announced on Thursday. The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by games in Manchester.

England will then host Pakistan in three tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting on July 30 but doubts remain over whether the tour can go ahead after the Pakistan Cricket Board said 10 of their players tested positive for the virus.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

J-K reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 186 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,422, as per information provided by the J-K government. While 28 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, th...

Army Chief awards 5 soldiers for valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan and Pangong Tso

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday awarded Commendation Cards to five Indian Army soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with Chinese troops in two separate clashes in Pangong lake and Galwan Valley in eastern L...

DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out enginee...

Kanpur shelter home: Case against unknown people over HIV, hepatitis claim

Days after 57 girls tested positive for coronavirus at a Kanpur shelter home, the authorities lodged a case against unknown people for misleading public by allegedly claiming that two girls there suffered from HIV and hepatitis. A complai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020