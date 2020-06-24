Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

On Wednesday, the family got a call at 9:30 am and two health care workers went to their house to paste a poster on their gate around 2 pm, she claimed. “They did not tell us the standard operation procedures to be followed, if I needed any medicine or not… 'Come to the dispensary and you will get all the information' they said,” Bahri alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:49 IST
Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition. Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on June 20. Four days later, she has no clue if she needs any medicine and if a second test is required at the end of home quarantine. Bahri, mother of a 16-month-old boy, said that she had developed fever on June 12. Later, she lost her sense of taste. "After I underwent testing at a government facility in Prabhu Dayal Public School, the authorities told me the test results will be sent on my mobile phone," she said. Bahri underwent a rapid-antigen test, results of which are available within 15-30 minutes. After waiting for a day, she called up the authorities to know the status of her test results. “They said that I have got the virus, and that the local dispensary will contact and brief her soon,” she said.

Bahri claimed that when she did not receive any call, her husband rang up the dispensary himself and sought to know what needed to be done next. “The person who attended the call said it was a holiday and the family will receive a call on Tuesday,” she claimed, adding that nothing happened on Tuesday, too. On Wednesday, the family got a call at 9:30 am and two health care workers went to their house to paste a poster on their gate around 2 pm, she claimed.

“They did not tell us the standard operation procedures to be followed, if I needed any medicine or not… 'Come to the dispensary and you will get all the information' they said,” Bahri alleged. The woman claimed that the dispensary did not even give them an oximeter and that her husband had to arrange it for her. When contacted, a senior health official said the matter will be looked into.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, State's count surges to 2,623

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus cases in the state to 2623, said State Health Department in a bulletin. As per the departments bulletin, the death toll in the State stands ...

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020