Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition. Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on June 20. Four days later, she has no clue if she needs any medicine and if a second test is required at the end of home quarantine. Bahri, mother of a 16-month-old boy, said that she had developed fever on June 12. Later, she lost her sense of taste. "After I underwent testing at a government facility in Prabhu Dayal Public School, the authorities told me the test results will be sent on my mobile phone," she said. Bahri underwent a rapid-antigen test, results of which are available within 15-30 minutes. After waiting for a day, she called up the authorities to know the status of her test results. “They said that I have got the virus, and that the local dispensary will contact and brief her soon,” she said.

Bahri claimed that when she did not receive any call, her husband rang up the dispensary himself and sought to know what needed to be done next. “The person who attended the call said it was a holiday and the family will receive a call on Tuesday,” she claimed, adding that nothing happened on Tuesday, too. On Wednesday, the family got a call at 9:30 am and two health care workers went to their house to paste a poster on their gate around 2 pm, she claimed.

“They did not tell us the standard operation procedures to be followed, if I needed any medicine or not… 'Come to the dispensary and you will get all the information' they said,” Bahri alleged. The woman claimed that the dispensary did not even give them an oximeter and that her husband had to arrange it for her. When contacted, a senior health official said the matter will be looked into.