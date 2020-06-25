Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College introduces music, books in COVID-19 wards to combat stress

The patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will now be able to enjoy music and read books in a relaxed manner.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-06-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 09:50 IST
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is offering patients admitted in COVID-19 wards, to enjoy music and read books.. Image Credit: ANI

The patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will now be able to enjoy music and read books in a relaxed manner. In a bid to minimise stress in COVID-19 patients, new wards of the Medical College Hospital are equipped with music systems including a 24-hour FM channel and a library for book-reading. The new wards have 50 beds each.

"The move comes after the doctors noticed that the patients were suffering from mental stress due to their isolation. As a result, the authorities decided to treat the patients in the newly renovated wards in an environment where the patients are mentally happy," said Health Department official. In Thiruvananthapuram Medical College there were two incidents of COVID-19 patients committing suicide and report was sort by the health minister regarding it.

The new up-gradation and renovation of the COVID-19 wards were undertaken after a report suggested to minimise stress level in COVID patients who are in isolation and the Health Minister KK Shailaja gave the approval. In coming days more wards will be upgraded with these facilities and will be replicated in other districts. (ANI)

