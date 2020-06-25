Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indirect adverse effects of COVID-19 on children and youth's mental, physical health

Despite reports that children and young people may be less likely to get infected with COVID-19 than older adults, there may be substantial indirect adverse effects of the disease on their physical and mental health, according to a new study.

ANI | Toronto | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:44 IST
Indirect adverse effects of COVID-19 on children and youth's mental, physical health
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Despite reports that children and young people may be less likely to get infected with COVID-19 than older adults, there may be substantial indirect adverse effects of the disease on their physical and mental health, according to a new study. The study was published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe COVID-19, we should anticipate that they will experience substantial indirect physical, social and mental health effects related to reduced access to health care and general pandemic control measures," said Dr. Neil Chanchlani, University of Exeter, United Kingdom. The authors describe a range of potential adverse effects and contributing factors as well as mitigation strategies for health care providers and health systems.

Adverse effects include delays in seeking care for non-COVID-19-related illnesses, which can lead to severe illness and even death. Other effects can be widespread delays or omissions of routine childhood vaccinations, which can threaten herd immunity and missed detection of delayed development milestones that are usually identified during routine child health checks.

"Delays in bringing children and young people to medical attention may be due to parental fears of exposure to COVID-19 in hospitals or on public transit, lack of childcare for other children, lack of access to primary care due to closures, or changes to hospital visitation policies," said Dr. Peter Gill, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Toronto, Canada. However, reduced social contact because of travel and quarantine restrictions may reduce the transmission of other commonly acquired illnesses.

Families living in inadequate or crowded housing may experience heightened stress or conflict, which can affect the mental and physical health of children. Refugees, some indigenous communities, and low-income families living with financial strain and food insecurity are particularly vulnerable. Restrictions and cancellations of child welfare visits to at-risk families can reduce visits of birth parents and children in foster care, leading to harm.

Forced isolation and economic uncertainty may lead to increases in family violence, contributing to mental and physical trauma. School cancellations may heighten food insecurity for children, who depend on meal programs and increase vulnerability with the loss of school as a safe place.

Lost social interaction and lack of structured routines may lead to increased screen time, decreased physical activity, lack of concentration, anxiety, and early depression. Reductions in support for children with additional health care needs, such as those with developmental delays, can lead to delayed diagnosis and support.

"We need to better understand what goes into the decisions families make regarding the complex needs of their children during this pandemic and how we can better support them," said Francine Buchanan, a coauthor, and Research Patient and Family Engagement Coordinator at SickKids. "Both practical and personal considerations need to be taken into account," added Francine.

The authors suggest several mitigation strategies, including clear communication that health services are open for children and young people if needed, alternative ways for hospital-based programs to deliver vital services, such as different locations or online adequate data collection to assess readiness to return to school, how children and young people contract and spread COVID-19, and hospital use and admission. "We owe it to our children and young people to proactively measure the COVID-19 pandemic's indirect effects on their health and to take steps to mitigate the collateral damage," said the authors.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during Emergency will not be forgotten: Modi

The sacrifice of people who fought for democracy during the Emergency will never be forgotten, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ThursdayEmergency was imposed on the country exactly 45 years ago. I salute the people who fought for the pr...

MTN Uganda appoints Ibrahim Senyonga as General Manager of Business Unit

MTN Uganda has appointed Ibrahim Senyonga as one of the new members on the MTN Uganda leadership team joining as the General Manager for the companys enterprise business Unit EBU, a department that focuses on driving Business to Business sa...

Decision to amend new rule requiring every COVID patient to visit clinic likely at DDMA meeting

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a crucial meeting later in the day wherein a decision is likely to be taken to amend rules requiring every coronavirus patient to visit the COVID care center for clinical assessment, sources...

IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020