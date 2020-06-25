Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout

Also on Thursday, European Union regulators approved Lufthansa's 6 billion euro recapitalisation, part of the bailout deal, subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until state support is repaid. JOBS AT RISK Concerned a government stake would make it harder for Lufthansa to make tough decisions about restructuring and job cuts, Thiele had instead proposed an indirect government holding in the airline via Germany's KfW development bank. That sparked fears the bailout would fail and Lufthansa would have to seek protection from creditors within days.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:35 IST
Lufthansa soars after top shareholder backs bailout
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa shares jumped around 15% on Thursday after its top shareholder dropped his objections to a 9 billion euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the German airline brought to the brink of collapse by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I will vote for the proposal," billionaire investor Heinz Hermann Thiele, who recently increased his stake in Lufthansa to 15.5%, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily on Wednesday.

His endorsement amounts to an 11th-hour reprieve for Germany's flagship airline after fears had swirled he might veto the proposed rescue, which will see the government take a 20% stake and board seats, diluting existing shareholdings. Shareholders are due to vote on the plan later on Thursday at a meeting held online due to the pandemic. Thiele has a virtual veto, as only 38% of shareholders have registered to vote.

Thiele's backing will come as a relief to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who could ill afford another high-profile business collapse following the failure of payments firm Wirecard. Lufthansa, which traces its roots back almost a century, employs around 138,000 people and owns brands including Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

It has been brought to its knees by COVID-19 and what promises to be a protracted travel slump, and like many rivals across the world, sought state help to stay afloat. Even after Thursday's gains, its shares are down almost 40% this year. Also on Thursday, European Union regulators approved Lufthansa's 6 billion euro recapitalization, part of the bailout deal, subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks, and some acquisitions until state support is repaid.

JOBS AT RISK Concerned a government stake would make it harder for Lufthansa to make tough decisions about restructuring and job cuts, Thiele had instead proposed an indirect government holding in the airline via Germany's KfW development bank.

That sparked fears the bailout would fail and Lufthansa would have to seek protection from creditors within days. Thiele said talks with the government on Monday had not removed his doubts: "Differences remain with government representatives," he told the newspaper.

But he said he could not have voted for insolvency, even though his investment would continue to be at risk. He said he would continue to seek to influence the company's development in the future, although declining to say how. Thiele said it was in the interests of Lufthansa employees that management quickly negotiates a restructuring with unions.

Up to 22,000 jobs could be at risk at the airline. Lufthansa struck a deal overnight with the UFO union representing German cabin crew that is set to reap more than 500 million euros in savings, including steps to stop pay raises, cut working hours, and a cap on pension contributions.

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had not yet reached a deal with services union Verdi. More talks are scheduled for Friday. ($1 = 0.8892 euros)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Unilever to drop 'Fair & Lovely' skin lightening product name

Unilever will drop the word fair from its Fair Lovely brand of skin lightening products which are popular in South Asia but have long been criticised for promoting negative stereotypes against people with darker skin. Companies face a moun...

CIL's coal supply to power sector drops 24 pc to 62 MT in Apr-May

The supply of coal by CIL to the power sector declined 23.9 per cent to 61.84 million tonnes in the April-May period of the current financial year. The development comes at a time when Coal India Ltd CIL is beset with tepid demand for coal,...

Tharoor urges Kerala CM to postpone state university exams amid pandemic

New Delhi India, June 25 ANICongress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to postpone the state university examinations amid COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, My last-ditch appeal to ...

Japan companies call on government to accelerate low-carbon shift in coronavirus recovery

Aeon Co., Asias largest retailer, Fujitsu, Ricoh Co. and other firms called on Japans government to accelerate a shift to renewable energy and a zero carbon economy during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Meeting with Environment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020