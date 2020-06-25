Left Menu
eBloodServices app prime example of how Digital India serving people: Dr Vardhan

After the launch, Dr Harsh Vardhan presided over the Managing Body Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:52 IST
Dr Harsh Vardhan praised all the voluntary blood donors who have donated blood during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: Twitter(@drharshvardhan)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare launched the 'eBloodServices' mobile App developed by The Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS), here today, through a video conferencing. The Union Health Minister is also the Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society.

This application is developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015. Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "In keeping with the people-centred vision of the Hon. Prime Minister, Digital India has now become an integral part of every person's daily life. This Blood Donation App is a prime example of how the Digital India Scheme is serving the need for accessing blood services". He added that "Many people require blood-related services on regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. Through this App, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for as long as 12 hours for the person to collect it. This app makes it easy for those in need to request for Blood units at IRCS NHQ." At a time when the country is facing such a pandemic, the Mobile App will provide succour to all those who direly require blood, he stated.

Once the request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to IRCS, NHQ blood bank in its E-Raktkosh dashboard and this allows assured delivery within the specified time. This feature will make it easy for a blood seeker to obtain blood & shall bring the added advantage of complete transparency & single window access to the service.

Dr Harsh Vardhan praised all the voluntary blood donors who have donated blood during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Red Cross has facilitated donation by voluntary blood donors by either providing transport or sending blood collection mobile vans for on-site blood donation.

Urging people to become voluntary blood donors, Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that voluntary blood donation can be done by any person under the age of 65 years as many as four times in a year. "Regular blood donation can prevent obesity, cardiac problems and many other ailments. Not just this, blood donation is also a spiritual path by which mankind can be served", he added.

After the launch, Dr Harsh Vardhan presided over the Managing Body Meeting of the Indian Red Cross Society. Appreciating the efforts of IRCS, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "IRCS has been performing a major role during COVID-19 pandemic alongside the Government especially in maintaining adequate blood supply of safe blood by issuing passes to blood donors, organizing blood donation camps." All 89 IRCS Blood Banks & 1100 branches across the country have collected a staggering more than 1,00,000 units of blood through in house donations & from around 2000 blood donation camps organized during the lockdown period. Also, more than 38,000 voluntary blood donors registered with NHQ Blood Bank have been contacted & motivated to donate blood.

The NHQ Blood Bank conducted 55 blood donation camps collecting 2896 units of blood. A total of 5221 units were collected during the lockdown period. Blood has been issued to 7113 patients, including 2923 thalassaemic patients as well as to Government hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi (378 units) and Lady Hardinge (624 units).

Also, IRCS has served more than 3,00,00,000 cooked meals and provided ration to more than 11,00,000 families.

(With Inputs from PIB)

