Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt to distribute nutrition kits to pregnant, lactating women

As part of its efforts to fight malnutrition and maternal mortality, the Tripura government has launched a scheme -- Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar -- under which it would provide nutrition kits for free to pregnant and lactating women.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:58 IST
Tripura govt to distribute nutrition kits to pregnant, lactating women

As part of its efforts to fight malnutrition and maternal mortality, the Tripura government has launched a scheme -- Mukhyamantri Matru Pushti Uphaar -- under which it would provide nutrition kits for free to pregnant and lactating women. Announcing the scheme, state Minister for Social Welfare and Social Education Santana Chakma said at least 40,000 women would benefit from the kits, each worth Rs 500.

The state government is expected to incur an expenditure of Rs 8 crore every year for the initiative, the minister said on Wednesday. "Many pregnant women and infants in our state suffer from malnutrition. We need to fight this menace. Under the new scheme, nutrition kits containing food items, such as peanut, soya bean, mixed pulses, jaggery and ghee, would be distributed to pregnant and lactating women," she said.

Those pregnant would have to undergo periodic check- ups at a nearby Primary Health Centre, and the kits would be given to them after each visit, Chakma said. Earlier, the state had doled out Rs 5,000 each under Pradhan Mantri Matru Bandana Yojana to 58,996 beneficiaries, after the birth of their first child.

"Children suffering from acute malnourishment were so far given four eggs every week, in accordance with the regulations. The guidelines have now been revised to grant them six eggs per week, 20 gm jaggery and 200 ml milk, six days every week," she added..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's dragon boat races among few to be held this year

Taiwan on Thursday became one of the few places to hold a boat race, thanks to no local transmissions of the coronavirus being reported on the island in over two months. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of traditional dragon boat ra...

No glitches in oxygen supply system at KEM Hospital: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday termed reports of patients dying at the civic-run King Edward Memorial KEM Hospital here due to defective oxygen supply system as completely false. Some media reports had claimed that 2...

Vardhan launches mobile app to enable people have easy access to blood

A mobile application that would enable people to access safe blood easily, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development ...

Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak could impoverish 5 million people, World Bank says

Nigerias coronavirus outbreak may push 5 million people into poverty as it triggers the worst recession in the African powerhouse since the 1980s, the World Bank said on Thursday. The twin shock of the pandemic and a global oil price crash ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020