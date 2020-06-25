Left Menu
England goes al fresco to help hospitality sector rebound

Restaurants and pubs in England will be able to serve customers on pavements, terraces and even in car parks under a relaxation of planning laws put before parliament on Thursday, as ministers seek to restart the stalled hospitality sector on July 4.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government will present legislation aimed at allowing pubs, cafes, and restaurants more freedom to operate outside, where experts say the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower. The Business and Planning Bill includes changes to allow venues to spread out into pedestrianized areas, terraces and car parks, and temporarily allow them to sell alcohol that can be consumed off the premises.

The government will present legislation aimed at allowing pubs, cafes, and restaurants more freedom to operate outside, where experts say the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower. The Business and Planning Bill includes changes to allow venues to spread out into pedestrianized areas, terraces and car parks, and temporarily allow them to sell alcohol that can be consumed off the premises.

"Pubs, restaurants, and cafes are the lifeblood of high streets and town centers across the country and we are doing all we can to ensure they can bounce back as quickly and safely as possible," business minister Alok Sharma said. Britain's temperate climate enjoyed its hottest day of 2020 on Wednesday, but the Met Office national forecaster has predicted more unsettled weather around July 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a broad outline of the next stage of Britain's return to business on Tuesday, saying he was looking forward to visiting a pub, eating in a restaurant, and having his hair cut. The new legislation builds on that and is seen as a key step towards getting the hospitality sector, some of which have been forced to shut entirely during the lockdown, back on its feet.

It is due to be debated on Monday. Once passed into law, almost all measures will only apply to England, with rules in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland mostly determined by their own devolved governments.

