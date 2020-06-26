Left Menu
12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, total count 172

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's infection tally to 172, an official said on Friday. Changlang is the worst-hit district with 59 active cases, followed by Itanagar Capital Complex (34) and West Kameng (12). A total of 336 samples were tested on Thursday, he added..

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:37 IST
Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's infection tally to 172, an official said on Friday. Of the new cases, six are reported from Namsai district, four from Itanagar Capital Complex, one each from Changlang and East Siang, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

"All of them had recently returned to the state and were in quarantine facilities. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to COVID Care Centres," he said. With these fresh patients, Arunachal has now 129 actives cases, while 42 people have recovered from the disease. A woman from West Kameng district died of the infection.

"Four persons - two from Changlang and one each from East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley- were discharged from the hospitals on Thursday," he said. Changlang is the worst-hit district with 59 active cases, followed by Itanagar Capital Complex (34) and West Kameng (12).

A total of 336 samples were tested on Thursday, he added..

