Texas governor orders bars closed due to coronavirus

Texas governor orders bars closed due to coronavirusReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:55 IST
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered the closure of all bars that get 51 percent of their gross receipts from alcohol, except for take-out, and the curbing of other business activity due to surging cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.
"As I said from the start if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the State of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said in a press release, explaining an executive order. "At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars."
