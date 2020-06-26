Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas orders bars closed again, putting coronavirus reopening in reverse

The rising numbers of infections and hospitalizations are part of a nationwide resurgence in states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions on residents and businesses. Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:12 IST
Texas orders bars closed again, putting coronavirus reopening in reverse

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to close down again and restaurants to scale back service, throwing the state's emergence from a coronavirus shutdown into reverse after an alarming surge of new infections.

Texas, which had been at the forefront of states peeling away restrictions designed to control the deadly pandemic, has witnessed one of the biggest jumps in new cases in the United States, reporting more than 6,000 on Monday alone. The state has seen a record number of hospitalizations for 13 straight days. Abbott ordered bars to shut at noon on Friday, except for take-out, and told restaurants to limit indoor capacity to 50%, from a previous 75%.

"As I said from the start, if the positivity rate rose above 10%, the state of Texas would take further action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Abbott said. Health experts say that a high rate of positive testing signals that the state is losing control of the spread.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," the Republican governor said in a statement. Abbott also ordered the closure of water rafting and tubing businesses and banned most outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without approval.

The governor's moves come a day after he suspended elective surgeries in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up hospital bed space. The rising numbers of infections and hospitalizations are part of a nationwide resurgence in states that were spared the brunt of the initial outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions on residents and businesses.

Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

NBA-Sixteen players in "self-isolation" after testing positive for COVID-19

Sixteen NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Friday, a little over a month before the 2020 season is set to resume in Florida on the same day the state reported a record of almost 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 ho...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on concerns over U.S.-China trade deal, rising virus cases

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday after a report that the U.S. intervention in Chinese interests could risk Phase 1 trade deal spooked investors already worried about a surge in coronavirus cases. The three main indexes extended ...

Germany pushes for animal welfare levy after abattoir scandal

Germany is making progress towards introducing an animal welfare levy, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said after talks on Friday on cleaning up the meat trade, which is in the spotlight following an outbreak of the coronavirus at an a...

Russian director who mocked state and church gets suspended fraud sentence

Award-winning Russian film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov was given a suspended three-year jail sentence on Friday after being convicted of embezzlement, a much more lenient punishment than his supporters had expected. Many in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020