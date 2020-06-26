Coronavirus cases cross 30,000-mark in Gujarat, 18 new deaths

With 580 new patients being detected since previous evening, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed 30,000 on Friday, the health department said. This is for the second time that a single-day highest increase of 580 was reported in the state.

While the number of cases reached 30,158, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,772 with 18 persons succumbing to virus infection during the same period, the health department said. On June 21 too 580 new cases had been reported in the state.

532 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 22,038. 210 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 149 in Surat, 101 in Vadodara and 11 in Gandhinagar.

Patients also recovered in other districts including Patan, Jamnagar, Kheda, Panchmahal and Surendranagar. Of 580 new cases, 219 were from Ahmedabad district alone, including 205 cases from the city. The district has reported 20,058 cases so far.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours were Surat (182), Vadodara (45) and Gandhinagar (14). Surat's case tally now stands at 4,058, only second to Ahmedabad. In the third place is Vadodara with 2,074 cases.

Eight COVID-19 patients died since Thursday evening in Ahmedabad, three in Surat, two each in Arvalli and Bharuch, and one each in Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan districts. Of 6,348 active cases in the state, 61 are on ventilator while 6,287 are stable.

As many as 2.30 lakh persons are home quarantined while 3,632 are kept in different facilities across the state. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 30,158, new cases 580, deaths 1,772, discharged 22,038, active cases 6,348 and people tested so far 3,51,179.