Left Menu
Development News Edition

Individuals have societal responsibility to end COVID-19 outbreak: Top US doctor

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 14:39 IST
Individuals have societal responsibility to end COVID-19 outbreak: Top US doctor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

America's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that individuals have a societal responsibility to end the coronavirus outbreak as the US set another single-day record, surpassing 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time. Fauci, during the first White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference in months, said that there's no other infectious disease that goes from 40 percent of the people having no symptoms to some having mild symptoms to some having severe, some requiring staying at home for weeks, some going to the hospital, some getting intensive care, some getting intubated, some getting ventilated and some dying.

"I just want to bring this out without making it seem that anybody is at fault, you have an individual responsibility to yourself but you have a societal responsibility because if we want to end this outbreak, really end it and then hopefully when a vaccine comes and puts the nail in the coffin, we've got to realize that we are part of the process," he said on Friday. Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said that "depending on where you are in that spectrum, you have a different attitude to this particular thing".

But anyone who gets infected or is at risk of getting infected to a greater or lesser degree is part of the dynamic process of the outbreak, he said. "I was at a stage in my life when I said well, I'm invulnerable, so I'm going to take a risk. I think what we are missing in this is something that we've never faced before is that a risk for you is not just isolated to you because if you get infected, you are part, innocently or inadvertently of propagating the dynamic process of a pandemic.

"Because the chances are that if you get infected that you're going to infect someone else. And although you may feel well and because we know if you look at the numbers that you'll probably hear, later on, the overwhelming majority now of people getting infected are young people, likely the people that you see in the clips and in the paper who are out in crowds enjoying themselves, understandably," Fauci said. The reproduction element of the virus is not less than one, he said.

"So people are infecting other people. And then ultimately, you will infect someone who's vulnerable. Now, that maybe somebody's grandmother, grandfather, an uncle who's on chemotherapy and who's on radiation or chemotherapy or a child who has leukemia," the top American doctor said. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 9.8 million people and killed more than 494,000 across the world.

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.46 million cases and more than 1,25,000 deaths. The COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a "severe recession".

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment. According to Vice President Mike Pence, more than 2,500,000 Americans have contracted the coronavirus and over 126,000 have died.

All the 50 states and territories across this country are opening up safely and responsibly, but with the cases rising particularly over the past week, Trump directed the task force to brief the Americans. On Friday a record number of 40,000 new cases were reported.

"Despite those losses since the end of our 45 days to slow the spread and the beginning of efforts to open up America thanks to the cooperation of the American people, the efforts of governors and state health officials, efforts I want to proudly say of the entire federal team under the leadership of President Trump, we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward," Pence said. As the country opens up, more than three million jobs were created in the last job report, he said.

"Retail sales are rolling and, of course, the extraordinary progress in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New Orleans, areas that just a matter of a month ago were struggling under the weight of this pandemic and that now have arrived at a very, very different place," Pence added.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its brazen incursions into Indian territory and urged the government to take strong and quick action to resolve the Line of Actual Control LAC issue. ...

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic a week before the Texas governor ordered a...

Rugby-Blues hold off Highlanders comeback to win in Auckland

The Auckland Blues made it three wins out of three in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Otago Highlanders in front of another big crowd at Eden Park on Saturday. The Highlanders took the contest down to the wire, ...

In addition to propaganda, China uses trade to coerce compliance with its dictates: US NSA

US National Security Advisor Robert OBrien has alleged that in addition to propaganda and influence operations, China uses trade to coerce compliance with its dictates. The top Trump administration official, in his address to a group of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020