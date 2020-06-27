Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing surge in cases, Iran launches campaign to urge wearing of masks

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi told the Iran's Young Journalists Club semi-official news website that in one province, 120 people had been infected after attending a wedding party.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:08 IST
Facing surge in cases, Iran launches campaign to urge wearing of masks

Iran launched a campaign on Saturday to motivate a reluctant public to use face masks as the country faces a sharp increase in infections and deaths from the coronavirus. Iran was one of the worst hit countries early in the pandemic, and since restrictions to stem its spread were gradually lifted from mid-April, cases have increased again, with the death toll topping 100 a day in the past nine days for the first time in two months.

Some 2,456 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 220,180, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state television. She said 125 people had died, bringing the total to 10,364. Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi told the Iran's Young Journalists Club semi-official news website that in one province, 120 people had been infected after attending a wedding party. He did not identify the province.

Launching the "#I wear mask" campaign, he pleaded with citizens, especially young Iranians, to take the disease seriously. "In our country, every 33 seconds, one person is infected with the coronavirus, and every 13 minutes, one person dies from it," he said.

“I desperately - and in a friendly way - plead with people to cooperate in observing medical protocols for their own sake and that of others,” Harirchi said. Wearing a face covering to avoid spreading the virus is not mandatory in Iran and the guidance is widely flouted.

Harirchi said on television that wearing masks reduced the risk of the spread of the virus by 85 percent. State TV on Friday aired interviews with several patients in hospitals who said they contracted the virus after attending wedding parties, wakes and other gatherings

The director of Cinema Organization of Iran Hossein Entezami said 18,000 people went to movie theatres when they reopened on Friday. (Editing by Alison Williams)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

7 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 543 fresh cases

Haryana on Saturday reported seven more deaths due to coronavirus, while 543 fresh cases pushed the tally in the state to 13,427, the state health department said. Gurgaon reported two fresh fatalities, while Faridabad, Sonipat, Karnal, Jha...

National security matters shouldn't be politicised: Sharad Pawar responds to Rahul's remark

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that China has snatched away our land, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the national security matters should not be politicised. We can not forget what happened in 1962 when C...

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020